By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, May 2 The former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) equity derivatives group for Asia-Pacific is set to strike out on his own in the fourth quarter as the MIT-educated Hong Kong native seeks to build a hedge fund with a capacity of up to $2 billion.

The relative value hedge fund, which aims to take advantage of price discrepancies between securities, would start trading in November or December, William Lee, 40, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Lee, who returned to Hong Kong from Singapore in 2000, is among dozens of traders globally in the last three years to move from a proprietary trading desk to his own fund. Driving the flight from bank prop desks to start-up funds is an increase in global regulations that make it more difficult for banks to trade their own money.

The hedge fund will use instruments such as options, volatility swap or dividend swap and trade in all the asset classes, including equity, fixed income and forex with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

"It will be very similar to my trading background," said Lee, who joined JPMorgan in 1995 as an FX option trader in Singapore.

The married father of three daughters helped JPMorgan set-up its equity derivatives team for Asia ex-Japan and had headed the business for Asia-Pacific since 2008 before leaving the bank in February this year.

TIGHTER REGULATION

The move comes as proprietary desk traders leave banks in light of the "Volcker rule", named after former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, who authored the regulation to limit the extent to which banks can bet with their own capital.

"Both Dodd Frank and Basel III create uncertainty for investment banks in relation to trading operations and capital requirements," Lee said. "Also the financial market, wealth and institutional investment industry will continue to grow in Asia. Combined, it made me decide to start up a hedge fund."

Lee joins the likes of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) trader Morgan Sze and former Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) trader Benjamin Fuchs in moving away from proprietary desks to start their own hedge funds in Asia.

WINNING TRADES

Lee said his team made money during the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the global financial crisis in 2008, and in 2011 when hedge funds in Asia lost more than 8 percent. He declined to disclose performance figures, citing a non-disclosure agreement with JPMorgan.

His winning trades at JPMorgan included shorting implied volatility on Hong Kong's China Enterprises Index .HSCE and Hang Seng Index .HSI, and South Korea's Kospi 200 in 2009.

Lee said China Enterprises Index volatility shot up to 60 percent in 2009, meaning investors were expecting the market to move 3.5 percent per day for the next year. That looked unrealistic to him and he decided to go short.

Last year, when his team earned the Asia equity derivatives house of the year award from AsiaRisk, Lee said he made money by going long on Asia volatility and short on U.S. volatility as price swings in the United States went high relative to Asia.

"Volatility can push to very high and very low levels for certain periods, which deviate from fundamental value. That allows us to come in to capture the opportunity," he said.

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)

