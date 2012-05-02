May 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 11, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.743

Reoffer price 99.743

Reoffer Yield 1.91 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.1bp

Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,

& JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0780331004

