May 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Strabag SE
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 10, 2019
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.95
Yield 4.258 pct
Spread 252 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank International AG & UniCredit Bank
Austria
Listing Vienna
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN AT0000A0V7D8
