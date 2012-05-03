May 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 11, 2013

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 90bp

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date May 11, 2012

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 09, 2014

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date May 09, 2012

* * * *

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

