May 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
Issue Amount A$1.5 billion
Maturity Date May 08, 2015
Coupon 3-month BBSW + 108bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
