May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 2.5bp

Issue price 98.213

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 34.5bp

Payment Date May 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Helaba, HSBC &

NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.8 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0484565709

