May 3 Gentiva Health Services Inc's profit fell 63 percent in the first quarter as the home healthcare provider incurred higher costs related to restructuring and legal settlements.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $4.8 million, or 16 cents per share, from $13.0 million, or 42 cents per share a year ago. Revenue fell 3 percent at $435.7 million. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)