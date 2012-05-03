May 3 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's GMCR.O management is quickly losing credibility with Wall Street after the company badly missed sales estimates for the second time in three quarters, sending its stock down 40 percent.

Green Mountain, maker of Keurig coffee brewers, cut its forecast for the year on Wednesday and warned of slowing growth after demand for K-Cup coffee refills fell far short of expectations in the second quarter. [ID:nL4E8G2A9W]

"As a result of the disappointing results, management's credibility is yet again under question," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Akshay Jagdale said in a note.

Green Mountain did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We have diminished faith in Green Mountain's forecasting abilities following misses in two of the last four quarters," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey said in a client note.

The broker cut the stock to "neutral" from "buy."

Green Mountain's warning about slowing growth adds weight to the criticisms of short sellers such as hedge fund manager David Einhorn who have alleged that the company has been inflating sales and questioned its accounting practices.

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Astrachan, who has been bearish on the stock for years, said Green Mountain would lose market share once its key K-Cup patents expire in September.

"We anticipate competition will pressure K-Cup pricing, increase promotional activity, and result in share loss for Green Mountain, negatively impacting the company’s long-term earnings power," Astrachan said in a note.

The fast-growing single-serve space is getting more crowded. Nestle SA NESN.VX has long been a competitor with its Nespresso machines, and Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) has recently announced plans to sell its own single-serving machines, though it says it will still also sell its coffee though Keurig.

Green Mountain's shares were down 40 percent at $29.71 before the bell. The stock has now lost about 74 percent of its value after Einhorn voiced his criticisms last October. The stock hit a life high of more than $115 in September.

At the current share price, Green Mountain is valued at $4.62 billion, down from a peak of more than $18 billion in September.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

