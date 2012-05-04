May 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Citycon Oyj

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date May 11, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Reoffer Yield 4.26 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & Pohjola Markets

Full fees Undisclosed

