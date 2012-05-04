May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 16, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 101.235

Reoffer price 99.661

Payment Date May 16,2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law UK

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0781585228

Data supplied by International Insider.