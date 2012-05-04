BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment appoints Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao as executive directors
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 16, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 101.235
Reoffer price 99.661
Payment Date May 16,2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law UK
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0781585228
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MFB Hungarian Development Bank Plc's (MFB) and Hungarian Export Import Bank's (Hexim) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', each with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Both banks' IDRs, Support Rating Floors and senior unsecured debt ratings are equalised with those of the Hungarian
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: