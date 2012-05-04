BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment appoints Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao as executive directors
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 11, 2022
Coupon 2.35 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB1JC6
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MFB Hungarian Development Bank Plc's (MFB) and Hungarian Export Import Bank's (Hexim) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', each with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Both banks' IDRs, Support Rating Floors and senior unsecured debt ratings are equalised with those of the Hungarian
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: