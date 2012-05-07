BRIEF-Sm energy reports Q4 GAAP loss per share of $2.20
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
May 7 Diamond Foods Inc named food and beverage industry veteran Brian Driscoll as its new CEO, replacing interim chief Rick Wolford.
Driscoll joins the company after a stint as CEO of Hostess Brands, which recently filed for bankruptcy protection.
Diamond, maker of Pop Secret popcorn and Kettle chips, removed its CEO and CFO in February after a probe by its audit committee found that the company improperly accounted for payments to walnut growers. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 7.9 million shares at price of c$1.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbia Banking System appoints hadley s. Robbins interim CEO