May 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 102.258

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, NordLB & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.75 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0541909213

