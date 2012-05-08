May 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 102.258
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, NordLB & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.75 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0541909213
Data supplied by International Insider.