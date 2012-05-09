May 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date May 21, 2014

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.903

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.075 pct (1.0 selling & 0.075 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Note programme

Data supplied by International Insider.