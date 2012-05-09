May 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.378

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 147.6bp

over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL

Payment Date May 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC & Santander GBM

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance

programme

ISIN XS0782708456

Data supplied by International Insider.