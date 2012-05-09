May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date May 25, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 101.225
Payment Date May 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure IPMA 2
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.