May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler International Finance B.V.
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount 1.25 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 18, 2015
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.896
Payment Date May 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
issuance programme
ISIN XS0782727910
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.