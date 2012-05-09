May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance B.V.

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 1.25 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 18, 2015

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.896

Payment Date May 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

issuance programme

ISIN XS0782727910

