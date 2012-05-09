May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Guarantor Land of Nordrhein Westfalen
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 15, 2015
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.953
Reoffer price 99.953
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.5bp
Over 0.375 pct Due April 2015 UST
Payment Date May 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN XS0782461890
