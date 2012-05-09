May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Guarantor Land of Nordrhein Westfalen

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 15, 2015

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.953

Reoffer price 99.953

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.5bp

Over 0.375 pct Due April 2015 UST

Payment Date May 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN XS0782461890

Data supplied by International Insider.