TOKYO/SEOUL, May 10 Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, will supply full contracted volumes of crude oil in June to at least three Asian term buyers, as the region's crude buyers strive to find alternative sources to Iran, industry sources said on Thursday.

The June volume offers were unchanged from May, the sources familiar with the matter said. Saudi Arabia has supplied full contractual volumes to most Asian buyers since late 2009.

"We got a notice for full contract volume, and that's no change from May," a Seoul-based refining source said.

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said in Tokyo on Wednesday oil markets would remain well supplied even after fresh international sanctions against Iran take effect, as global crude oversupply is already as much as 1.5 million bpd.[ID:nL4E8G96HJ]

U.S. and European Union sanctions on Iran's oil exports take effect in June and July, and are aimed at stemming the flow of petrodollars to Tehran to force it to halt a nuclear programme the West suspects is intended to produce weapons.

Iran exports about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), mostly to Asia.

Naimi on Tuesday said that Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest producer, is pumping around 10 million bpd and is storing 80 million barrels to meet any sudden disruption in supplies. [ID:nL4E8G81FY]

