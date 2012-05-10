--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 10 On the surface it looks like China's imports of key commodities were weak in April, with crude oil, copper and iron ore all posting monthly declines.

But one month's numbers don't tell the whole story and there are solid reasons behind the fall in commodity imports, and none really alters the base case that China is having a soft start to 2012 but is still a long way from a hard landing.

Crude oil imports dropped to 22.26 million tonnes, or 5.42 million barrels a day, from 5.55 million bpd in March, which was the third highest on record.

So, what you ultimately have is a small drop in April from a strong number in March, which is hardly a reason to get worried about China's oil demand.

In fact, it would have been surprising if China's oil imports had increased again, given that refineries were going down for annual maintenance and April cargoes would have been booked when crude prices were at their highest in months.

Brent crude LCOc1 traded above $126 a barrel at the end of February and March, having gained 26 percent the prior four months.

Given that three of the four strongest months on record for Chinese crude imports were between November last year and March, I wrote on March 12, after the February trade data was released, that China's oil imports were likely to moderate in coming months.

The reasons I cited were rising prices, refinery maintenance and slower economic growth, all three of which were in evidence.

With oil prices moderating and refinery maintenance largely completed, it's possible that China's crude imports will start to rise again, but at a slower pace than in previous years.

Year-to-date crude imports are up 9.3 percent, and it wouldn't be a surprise for that to slow to a rate of around 6-7 percent for the year as a whole, a number still strong enough to be consistent with the view of a soft economic landing.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of China copper imports:

link.reuters.com/muq96s

Graphic of China crude imports:

link.reuters.com/xeq96s

Graphic of China steel trade:

link.reuters.com/gyg28s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

For iron ore, imports were also down after several strong outcomes, dropping to a six-month low of 57.69 million tonnes, down 8 percent from March.

Given the weakness in the steel sector, lower iron ore imports are hardly a surprise, but it's worth noting that they are up 6.5 percent for the first four months of 2012 over the same period last year, which is close to the 6 percent increase forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts for the whole of 2012.

Once again, a few more months of softer readings in iron ore imports won't be a surprise, especially since Chinese steel buyers are said to be waiting for lower prices amid slower demand.

While spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, at around $141 a tonne, are at their lowest for two months, they may decline further in the next few months if China trims buying and Europe looks increasingly vulnerable to renewed economic recession.

Copper is slightly more confusing, as China has built up record stockpiles of the industrial metal, obviating the need for elevated imports.

While a 19 percent drop to an 8-month low of 375,258 tonnes looks bad, it masks the fact that imports have been stronger-than-usual in recent months, and April's figure was still 42 percent higher than the year-earlier month.

With 1.1 million to 1.4 million tonnes of copper in warehouses, Chinese imports may be lacklustre for several months, irrespective of the broader economic conditions.

Looking at the big three commodity imports together and a picture emerges of a pullback in April after a run of several strong months.

This isn't really that surprising, especially given the milder growth profile for China's economy.

In some ways, the softer trade data makes it more likely that the Chinese government will loosen monetary policy further, which should in turn bode well for commodity demand in the second half of the year.

Given that the first quarter saw resilient commodity demand, it's possible that the second quarter may disappoint, but it's still way too early to say China's appetite for resources is anything other than solid, if not as spectacular as in recent years.

(Editing by Nick Macfie)

((clyde.russell@thomsonreuters.com)(+61 437 622 448)(Reuters Messaging: clyde.russell.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: COLUMN CHINA COMMODITIES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.