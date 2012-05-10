BRIEF-Palestine Investment Bank FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax $3.4 million versus $1.7 million year ago
May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp
Reoffer price 97.982
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Payment Date May 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, CA CIB,
DZ Bank & Landesbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion
euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0449594455
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Russia-based JSC IC Allianz's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AAA(rus)', Russia-based VSK Insurance Joint Stock Company's National IFS rating at 'A+(rus)', and AlfaStrakhovanie PLC (Russia)'s National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The insurers' existing international ratings are unaffected. The affirmation of the N
AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 The Greek debt situation is not an "acute crisis", Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday, with the next loan instalment not needed by Athens until the summer.