May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date May 21, 2014

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.718

Reoffer price 99.718

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0783260853

