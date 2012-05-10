UPDATE 3-North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL, Feb 14 The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Daimler International Finance
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date May 21, 2014
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.718
Reoffer price 99.718
Payment Date May 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0783260853
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL, Feb 14 The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)
LONDON, Feb 14 Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday.