BRIEF-gategroup successfully raised CHF 300 mln by issuing 5-yr senior bond
* Successfully raised 300 million Swiss francs ($298.86 million) through issuance of a fixed rate 5-year senior bond with a final maturity on Feb. 28, 2022
May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower FMS wertmanagement
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 08, 2014
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.025
Reoffer Yield 1.361 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2014 UKT
Payment Date May 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Yellen testifies to lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday * Stock market highs put pressure on bonds * Economic data this week includes inflation, retail sales By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors looked ahead to testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday and Wednesday and as record high stock markets reduced demand for bonds.
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Virgin Media is looking to exploit weak covenants in legacy bonds to carry out an exchange on sterling notes that will also impose covenant changes on dollar bondholders.