SINGAPORE May 11 The Geneva-based trading arm
of Russia's LUKOIL has bought a rare cargo of
high-sulphur gasoil, which is highly sought after in the Middle
East, traders said on Friday.
Litasco was awarded the tender to buy Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemical Ltd's (MRPL) 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
cargo for loading from New Mangalore over June 3-5.
The price was at a premium of about $1.75 a barrel over
Middle East quotes, consistent with a May cargo, the traders
said.
Indian high sulphur gasoil cargoes are typically shipped to
the Middle East as supply is limited, as refineries in the
region are increasingly shifting to produce gasoil with a lower
sulphur content for environmental reasons.
Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon have made large spot purchases of
gasoil in recent months, which has supported prices.
Litasco rarely buys gasoil from India and it was not clear
what the trader plans to do with the cargo.
Litasco regularly supplies gasoil to Greece and has made
shipments to Saudi Arabia and Algeria in the past two years.
The company has been stepping up its operations in the
Middle East, as have other international trading firms such as
Vitol, Trafigura and Gunvor.
MRPL last sold a similar gasoil cargo for loading over May
22-24 to Kuwait's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) at a premium
of about $1.70 to $1.80 a barrel over Middle East quotes.
In a separate tender, MRPL also sold a jet fuel cargo for
loading over June 7-9 to BP at a discount of $1 a barrel
to Singapore quotes, consistent with a May cargo it sold
earlier.
