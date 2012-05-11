May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC
Borrower Gazprombank OJSC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 17, 2017
Coupon 5.625 pct
Yield 5.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 452.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mids-swaps, equivalent to
484.6 bp over the 0.875 pct April
2017 CT5
Payment Date May 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, GPB Financial Services, GSI
& Mitsubishi
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS0783291221
