BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q4 EPS $0.55
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 2016 decreased $15 thousand, or 0.19 pct, versus Q3 2016
May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Municipality Finance PLC
Guarantor Municipality Guarantee Board
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 8, 2027
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.45
Payment Date June 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law UK
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme
ISIN CH0185097083
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: