May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Telekom

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crwon

Maturity Date May 22, 2017

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.663

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 5 year Nkr Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0783811671

