DOHA May 12 Former Real Madrid striker Raul has joined Al Sadd of Qatar after leaving Schalke 04 at the end of his contract with the Bundesliga club, the Asian champions said on Saturday.

"Al Sadd Club will held a news conference... on Sunday to introduce Raul Gonzalez to the media after signing the player who will join the team starting from next season 2012-2013," said a statement on Al Sadd's website (www.al-saddclub.com).

The club did not give any further details but Spanish media reported that Raul, 34, had signed a one-year deal with Al Sadd, who finished third at the World Club Cup in December.

"Raul has arrived in Doha and attended the final match of Emir Cup between Al Sadd and Al Gharafa at Khalifa international stadium," the club's statement added referring to a match Al Gharafa won in a penalty shootout on Saturday. (Reporting by Ahmed Mamdouh; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)