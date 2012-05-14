SINGAPORE, May 14 (IFR) - The unprecedented run of
perpetual bond sales in Singapore's local market has caught the
attention of the city state's regulators.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is growing concerned
about the number of potentially risky bonds that have ended up
in the hands of individual investors. Bankers said MAS officials
had voiced their concerns over retail holdings of perpetual
bonds during at least two informal meetings in recent weeks.
The central bank's scrutiny is preliminary, and there is no
suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of the banks or
companies involved in the recent flurry of perpetual bond
issues.
But the discussions show that the regulator is worried that
individual investors may be taking on too much risk - or buying
securities without a full understanding of the product.
More perpetual bonds were sold in Singapore in the first
three months of 2012 than in the previous decade and a half.
The product offers companies the tantalising opportunity to
raise funds with no dated maturity, typically winning some
equity treatment under accounting rules and avoiding any impact
on gearing ratios.
The higher coupons are attractive for investors in a low
interest-rate environment, but the notes come with high duration
risk since there is no guarantee of repayment.
Companies including Singapore Post, Mapletree
Logistic Trust and Temasek-backed Olam International
sold perpetual bonds earlier this year, lifting
perpetual sales to S$3.1bn (US$2.5bn) in the first quarter.
A large proportion of those deals went to private banks,
investing on behalf of individual clients.
MAS's focus, however, has sharpened since Genting Singapore
offered S$500m to the public, giving the retail public the
chance to invest via the automated teller machines of the city's
local banks.
The retail offering was only the second such offering of
perpetuals, with Hyflux being the first to do so when it
launched the first corporate perpetual issue in April last year.
The problem with ATM machines is that, unlike stocks or
other structured investment products sold over the counter,
investors have no access to advisory services that can point out
risks.
Retail investors are supposed to read the prospectus, but in
practical terms no arranger can guarantee that they have done
so.
For the moment, bankers said they have not been told to pull
back from retail offerings of perpetual, nor have they heard of
any suggestion that MAS would be making recommendations for
selling agents to protect investors in such sales.
But the chatter that the central bank is keeping an eye on
the retail market may prompt underwriters to take a more
cautious approach on any future retail offerings.
"I won't be surprised if MAS would be watching the
developments in this space, as they have always been careful
with products that are sold to the public," said one local
banker.
Memories of Lehman
The MAS has been extremely cautious on the sales of
structured investment products ever since the Lehman structured
products collapsed in the global financial crisis.
That episode, which caused a huge public outcry, saw 8,000
individual investors, including retirees, losing a chunk of a
combined S$508m of investments in Lehman-linked structured notes
from nine banks and brokerages in Singapore.
Since then, the central bank has put in place several
policies that have increased investor protection.
"After the Lehman debacle, I don't think MAS can afford to
drop another ball," said another local banker. "So, it is only
right that they should watch that retail investors are protected
in the perpetual offerings. There are, after all, a lot of risks
in such instruments."
Compared with straight vanilla bonds, perpetual securities
often allow coupon deferrals, although this usually means the
issuer also cannot declare dividends, and some include
non-cumulative features as well.
And, as the name suggests, the bonds are perpetual and
issuers have the right not to exercise a call option, which
means investors may not see the return of their principal
investment.
The critical point for retail investors is that they have no
recourse if the issuer decides not to call. This risk is all too
real, as events in the US over the past two weeks showed. Well
known US banks JP Morgan and Bank of America decided against
making their respective calls on their Lower Tier 2 bonds,
raising the ire of bondholders who had traded the paper as
five-year notes.
Margin calls
Any similar development in the Singapore perpetual paper in
four to five years time will have a rippling effect on other
outstanding perpetuals.
Local bankers said the risks have been escalated because
private bankers, the main takers of the recent perps, were
buying on the margin - sometimes using leverage granted by the
lead managers themselves.
Some purchases were done on 100% margins, said one foreign
banker.
The MAS's concerns come amid talk that that more Singapore
and foreign issuers are exploring perpetual bond sales -
although most are expected to target the institutional market.
Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa has been
repeatedly linked with a return to the Singapore dollar metks,
and local conglomerate Keppel Corp was heard to be
hunting for arrangers for a perpetual.
Keppel, however, is said to have demanded hard underwritten
bids, and bankers - worried that the market is already full -
may be reluctant to stick their necks out that much.