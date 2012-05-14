* Starts Sahara Petrochemical with neutral; price target 16.9 riyals

* Sets price target of 212.3 riyals for Saudi Arabian Fertilizers

* Sets price target of 32.7 riyals for Advanced Petrochemical

May 14 Saudi Arabian Petrochemical producers will likely outperform their global peers because of higher margins and a greater focus on expansion, but project execution will be a key challenge for these companies, Al Rajhi Capital said.

The brokerage started coverage of Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co 2020.SE (Safco) and Advanced Petrochemical Co 2330.SE

(APC) with "overweight" ratings. It set a "neutral" rating on Sahara Petrochemical Co 2260.SE.

Saudi producers will boast better margins on lower costs from cheaper feedstock, strong demand from Asia and improved pricing on products, said the brokerage.

Expansion will be the key catalyst for growth in Safco, APC and Sahara Petrochemical, Al Rajhi said.

The brokerage prefers Safco to the other two companies due to its focus on fertilizers and ambitious expansion program.

"Safco will continue to outperform its peers with very high margins -- operating margin averaging around 70 percent -- benefiting from cheap feedstock costs," the brokerage said in a note dated May 12.

Shares of Safco closed at 182.25 riyals on Sunday, while those of APC closed at 26.70 riyals. Sahara Petrochemical shares closed at 15.70 riyals.

(Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Tenzin Pema)

((rachel.chitra@thomsonreuter.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: rachel.chitra.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SAPETROCHEMICALS/RESEARCH ALRAJHI

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.