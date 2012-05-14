May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond incresaed on Monday.
Borrower African Development Bank
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date March 23, 2022
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 106.333
Reoffer price 106.333
Payment Date May 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Asx
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total A$650 million
When fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.