May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 102.979

Reoffer yield 2.205 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0748631164

Data supplied by International Insider.