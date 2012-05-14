May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 102.979
Reoffer yield 2.205 pct
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0748631164
Data supplied by International Insider.