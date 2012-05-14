Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of multi tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 193 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.887
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36 bp
Over the Swiss Government
ISIN CH0185996458
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 448 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 24, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 103.631
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 13 bp
Over the Swiss Government
Notes The issue size will total 830 Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0185996417
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 82 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 21, 2028
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 103.429
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40 bp
Over the Swiss Government
Notes The issue size will total 737 Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0185996524
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date May 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.
SOUTH OF MOSUL/BAGHDAD, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battling Islamic State fighters have fought their way close to Mosul's airport on the second day of a ground offensive on the jihadists' remaining stronghold in the western side of the city, military statements said on Monday.