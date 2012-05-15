May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SK Telecom Co Ltd
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 12, 2017
Coupon 1.75 pct
Payment Date June 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas & Barclays
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0186130446
