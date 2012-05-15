May 15 Shares of Avon Products Inc fell
14 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday, after Coty Inc
withdrew its $10.7 billion takeover bid for the world's largest
cosmetics direct seller, saying Avon had missed its deadline to
begin discussions.
Fragrance company Coty last week raised its unsolicited bid,
which had the financial backing of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway and others, to $24.75 per share from
an earlier $23.25 per share offer, and gave Avon a Monday
deadline to respond.
Avon's stock fell to $17.95 before the bell on Tuesday,
below where it was trading before Coty's initial $10 billion bid
was made public in April.
"While Coty's bid provided a floor under Avon's stock, the
withdrawal of this bid will push it to its fundamental level,"
BMO Capital Markets analyst Connie Maneaty wrote in a note.
Avon, which had rejected all of Coty's earlier bids without
entering into discussions, said on Sunday that it would respond
to Coty's latest offer within a week. However, Coty withdrew its
proposal on May 14, five days after raising its bid.
"Shareholders may be disappointed to see Coty walk away,
rather than pushing for a transaction," Victoria Collin of
Atlantic Equities LLP wrote in a client report.
The news leaves Avon shareholders hoping new Chief Executive
Sheri McCoy can spark a turnaround at the company that has been
struggling with plummeting profits on falling sales both at home
and in some international markets.
"Ultimately the value at Avon that can be unlocked, if
correctly executed, should be worth over $25/share," Collin
said.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)