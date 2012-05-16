(For other news from Reuters Global Energy and Environment Summit, click here)

SINGAPORE, May 16 Standard Chartered Bank Plc's commodities trading unit may post a double-digit growth in 2012, as it boosts its share in the Asian market while the global financial crisis forces rivals to pare down operations in the region, a senior executive said.

Airlines, power companies and oil refineries are all expanding in Asia to feed its rapid economic growth, giving Asia-focused banks like StanChart an advantage over peers hit by their bigger exposure to the slowdown in the West.

"The biggest growth engine for us is more market share and more volume in Asia," Cyril Youinou, StanChart's global head of oil trading, told the Reuters Global Energy & Environment Summit. He declined to give a growth forecast.

"It has been a good crisis for us in the last three years as our credit rating has been upgraded while everybody else has mostly been downgraded and our clients have noticed this."

London-based Standard Chartered (STAN.L) gets more than two-thirds of its income in Asia.

The bank expanded its commodities trading in 2008 after hiring a group of oil traders led by Arun Murthy from the now-defunct Lehman Brothers. Its focus in Asia also helped as the global financial crisis has forced North American and European banks to scale back commodities trading in the past four years.

"A lot of clients that we are talking to have been a bit upset to see some of the banks that they have been trading with in the past closing their commodities or the Asia desk," said Youinou, one of the ex-Lehman traders who joined in 2008.

French bank Natixis (CNAT.PA) became the latest victim of the European debt crisis as it plans to close its commodities brokerage division. Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), BNP Paribas [BNPPS.UL] and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) have all taken steps to cut exposure to dollar financing, reduce debt and boost capital ratios. [ID:nL5E8GABVB]

StanChart, which saw a 63 percent jump in commodities revenue in 2011, currently has 4,000 corporate clients that have commodities exposure but it offers commodities trading services to only 500-600 of them. As part of its growth plans, the bank will target to tap this pool of customers, Youinou said.

The unit started physical trading for oil, coal and metals in 2010 and has seen its Oman crude trading volume on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange rise by 50 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from the same period a year ago, he said.

It may also start natural gas price hedges on the Henry Hub for its utilities customers if the U.S. starts exporting liquefied natural gas to Asia in 2015.

"If it becomes a global market, maybe some of our utilities clients in Asia will ask us for some hedge using this new benchmark Henry Hub," Youinou said. "We could potentially hire some natgas traders."

StanChart plans to hire up to two oil traders in Singapore and London this year, up from the current total of 12, to serve its growing pool of clients, he said.

BRENT SEEN ABOVE $125 IN H2

Trade volumes are growing as end users hedge against forecasts of higher oil prices while producers seek protection from a sudden price plunge.

Producers, in particular shale oil operators in north America, have been actively hedging this year after oil prices climbed, Youinou said.

Brent crude LCOc1 is headed for a fourth consecutive year of gains in 2012 although prices, now near $111 per barrel, have dropped more than 7 percent so far this month on a weak global economic outlook.

"With the price going lower in the first few weeks of May, we've seen a very big hedging flow from end users such as airlines, shippers, utilities," Youinou said, adding that Brent at $110 is attractive for consumers.

"A forward price of below $100 is extremely attractive" as the 2013-2014 consensus oil price among researchers is $20 higher, he said.

Brent could rise above $125 a barrel (bbl) in the second half of 2012, he said. Demand for oil products will increase while crude supply will tighten due to maintenance at North Sea fields, resumption in refinery operations after turnarounds and as the U.S. hurricane season approaches, he added.

"We believe China will keep on building their strategic reserves especially at this price," Youinou said. Quantitative easing, or bond buying, by the governments of the United States and Britain could also support oil prices, Youinou said.

HEDGING COSTS, LOW LIQUIDITY

Yet, hedging costs for consumers could rise as new regulations and higher margins at exchanges have reduced liquidity in oil markets, Youinou said.

U.S. and European regulators have imposed new rules to curb speculative trading after U.S. crude CLc1 surged to a record high above $147 a barrel in 2008 and plunged subsequently.

Investment banks have cut back proprietary trading ahead of the Volcker rule, a draft U.S. law which would bar banks from the risky practice of betting in financial markets with their own money to make a profit. New federal Dodd-Frank exchange rules mean members will have to pay the higher speculative margins to initiate a new position.

The lack of speculative flow to counter hedges from producers and consumers has pushed the oil curve into a deep backwardation where prompt prices are higher than those in future months, Youinou said.

"All these new regulations have a negative impact on the liquidity and it will make the cost of hedging more expensive for clients."

