May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower BMW Finance NV
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date July 17, 2015
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date May 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion Norwegian crown
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0784883109
Permanent ISIN XS0730005567
Data supplied by International Insider.