May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen FS AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 23, 2015

Coupon 2.00 pct

Issue price 99.787

Reoffer price 99.787

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & GSI

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0784809393

