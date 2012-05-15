May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount C$125 million

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.698

Reoffer price 99.698

Yield 2.605 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0784824194

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.711

Reoffer price 99.711

Yield 2.475 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0784823972

* * * *

Common Terms

Maturity Date June 3, 2015

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

