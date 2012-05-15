European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount C$125 million
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.698
Reoffer price 99.698
Yield 2.605 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0784824194
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.711
Reoffer price 99.711
Yield 2.475 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0784823972
* * * *
Common Terms
Maturity Date June 3, 2015
Payment Date May 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
