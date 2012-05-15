(Adds analyst comments)

By Chandni Doulatramani

May 15 Renren Inc's (RENN.N) shares rose 11 percent after the Chinese social networking site posted quarterly results ahead of analysts' estimates, boosted by higher gaming revenue.

Renren said its revenue from gaming rose 91 percent in the quarter to $17.5 million, as the company's recently launched games and mobile gaming gained popularity.

On Monday, the company, known as China's Facebook, said revenue rose 56 percent in the first quarter to $32.1 million. [ID:nASA047C0]

But, Maxim Group analyst Echo He said growth in gaming revenue outpacing advertising revenue was not a good sign for the business.

She said a lot of investors don't realize that advertising revenue is worth much more than gaming revenue.

"Advertising dollars means that the company’s user space is very stable, but game (revenue) really just runs on luck," analyst He said.

Tianshu Qitan game, which Renren launched in 2008 and contributed about a fifth of the company's online games revenue in 2011, has already exceeded its expected three-year commercial life span.

Last month, Chinese Internet portal Sohu.com Inc (SOHU.O) forecast second-quarter profit below estimates, as the company expects slower growth in its brand advertising revenue for the third straight quarter. [ID:nL4E8FU7WO]

Renren shares were up 60 cents at $6.09 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost a quarter of its value in the last one month.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

