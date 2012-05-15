May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vasakronan
Issue Amount 191 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 19, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 90 bp
Payment Date May 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN SE0003963545
