May 16 Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply chain, posted lower quarterly results as sales at its international business fell.

First-quarter net income fell to $187.1 million, or 27 cents per share, from $198.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

Total sales fell marginally to $6.1 billion. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)