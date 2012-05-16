BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction
And Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 29, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.532
Reoffer price 99.532
Spread 76 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct May 2017 NGB
Payment Date May 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0785357848
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* G&W's traffic in January 2017 was 278,268 carloads, an increase of 59,837 carloads, or 27.4 pct, compared with January 2016