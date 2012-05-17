Japan Inc signals boost to domestic capex but less keen on the U.S. -Reuters poll
* One third of firms plan to boost domestic business investment
May 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banyan Tree Holding Ltd
Issue Amount S$50 million
Maturity Date May 30, 2017
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* One third of firms plan to boost domestic business investment
LONDON, Feb 19 British designer labels took fashionistas on dream-like escapes, to snowy mountain peaks and the English countryside at London Fashion Week on Sunday, presenting luxurious embellished looks for women's wardrobes.
STOCKHOLM/WASHINGTON, Feb 19 U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Sweden experienced an immigration-related security incident prompted a baffled response from the Scandinavian country on Sunday as diplomats asked for an explanation and citizens responded with amusement.