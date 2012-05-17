STOCKS
India's benchmark index ended up 0.25 percent to
16,070.48, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.25
percent to 4,870.20 points, as bargain hunting emerged after
recent falls, though sentiment remained hit by the weakening
rupee
Reliance Industries led gainers after it was seen
stepping up a buyback of shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 2021 bond ended at 8.49 percent
lower than the previous close of 8.52 percent, as oil prices
continued to slump and as risk aversion remained, but concerns
about the liquidity impact from central bank interventions
prevented further falls.
RUPEE
The rupee slumped to a new life low of 54.60 to the
dollar, surpassing the previous session low of 54.52, sparking
the central bank to step in to defend the currency, multiple
dealers said.
The cross settled at 54.48/49, in range with Wednesday's
close of 54.49/50, as per State Bank of India data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year OIS rates closed down 1 basis point
at 8.00 percent and the 5-year fell 2 basis point
to 7.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
The inter-bank call money rate ended at 8.15/8.20
percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent as
demand for funds inched up a day before banks report their
reserve requirements.
