STOCKS

India's benchmark index ended up 0.25 percent to 16,070.48, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.25 percent to 4,870.20 points, as bargain hunting emerged after recent falls, though sentiment remained hit by the weakening rupee

Reliance Industries led gainers after it was seen stepping up a buyback of shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 2021 bond ended at 8.49 percent lower than the previous close of 8.52 percent, as oil prices continued to slump and as risk aversion remained, but concerns about the liquidity impact from central bank interventions prevented further falls.

RUPEE

The rupee slumped to a new life low of 54.60 to the dollar, surpassing the previous session low of 54.52, sparking the central bank to step in to defend the currency, multiple dealers said.

The cross settled at 54.48/49, in range with Wednesday's close of 54.49/50, as per State Bank of India data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year OIS rates closed down 1 basis point at 8.00 percent and the 5-year fell 2 basis point to 7.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

The inter-bank call money rate ended at 8.15/8.20 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent as demand for funds inched up a day before banks report their reserve requirements.