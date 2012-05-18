MUMBAI May 18 Indian shares provisionally rose
0.8 percent on Friday after the country's biggest lender State
Bank of India reported higher-than-expected earnings,
which led to buying in financial shares.
Stocks pared early session losses which were triggered by
continued weakness in the rupee which hit a new life low in the
session.
Shares in SBI closed 5.82 percent up, while ICICI Bank
rose 2.76 percent.
Tata Motors shares closed 3.5 percent down.
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.78 percent to
16,195.81 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.44 percent at
4,891.45 points.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)