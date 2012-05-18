Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
May 18 Networking gear maker F5 Networks said former Yahoo Inc CEO Scott Thompson has resigned from its board of directors, effective immediately.
Thompson stepped down as Yahoo chief last week, 10 days after activist investor Daniel Loeb accused him of padding his biography by faking a computer science degree.
Yahoo did confirm Loeb's allegations, calling the discrepancy in the education records an "inadvertent error."
F5 did not cite a reason for Thomposn's exit. He had been an independent director on F5's board for 4 years. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: