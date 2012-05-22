May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower OSEO SA
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.886
Reoffer price 99.886
Spread 64 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011261825
Data supplied by International Insider.