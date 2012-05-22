May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NCC AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 25, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 250 bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 250 bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 25, 2016
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date May 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.