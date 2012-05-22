May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Industrial Bank of korea (IBK)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 19, 2015
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.328
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond over mid swaps
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0186598097
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.